Huntsville Police: Man hospitalized after being shot, drove away from scene

A man is being treated at Huntsville Hospital after Huntsville Police said he was shot Saturday night.
Police and paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) intercepted the car he was driving near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Sparkman Drive. HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said the victim called 911 from his cell phone and told officials where to meet him.
Officers said the shooting happened at another location around 8:15 p.m. That location is still being determined.
The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.
Webster said they also received a call about another shooting victim at Crestwood Hospital. That victim drove to Crestwood Hospital in a personal car. The hospital then notified HEMSI, which transported the victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.
Investigators are working to determine if the two shooting victims are connected.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene gathering more information. This article will be updated.
