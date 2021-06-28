Clear
Huntsville Police: Man charged after pointing gun at officer during arrest

Dante Kilgore

The suspect “broke free from officers, pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it directly at an officer,” according to a news release.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 2:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man who Huntsville police say pointed a gun at an officer during an arrest early Monday morning is facing multiple charges.

Dante Kilgore, 28, is charged with assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

Police said Kilgore was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traffic violations near Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Drive about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

A fight with officers took place at a gas station where the vehicle stopped, police said.

Kilgore “broke free from officers, pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it directly at an officer,” according to a news release.

Kilgore then dropped his gun, and a second gun was found in his waistband as he was being handcuffed, police said.

After his arrest, Kilgore was taken to Huntsville Hospital after he told officers he had ingested illegal drugs. He was cleared and taken to the Madison County Jail.

