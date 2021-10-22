Huntsville Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office nominated for K-9 officer grant

The K-9 units for Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are currently competing for a grant that could help them grow the K-9 force in their department.

A total of $25,000 in grants is being offered by Aftermath, a company that specializes in crime scene cleanups. The funds will be awarded for maintenance of an existing K-9 unit, add to it or create a new one.

You can vote for Huntsville PD or Madison County Sheriff’s Office by clicking here. Voters can vote once per day per device on the website and once per day on Aftermath’s Instagram and Facebook.

Voting is open now through Tuesday, with winners announced Thursday.