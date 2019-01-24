Huntsville Police and Madison Co. Deputies honor fallen officer

Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office sent officers to Mobile to attend the funeral of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Sean Tuder is the 9th officer in the United States killed on the job in the first month of 2019.

"It's become normal for us to drape our badges and it shouldn't be," said Josh Moseley, who's in the Madison County Honor Guard.

Officer Moseley said the police shootings are starting to hit close to home.

"It is difficult to know walking out the door and saying goodbye to your loved ones, your wife and kids, that could be the last time you tell them goodbye," he said.

Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed one day after Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was laid to rest. Both officers leaving behind their families is something Moseley said weighs heavy on his heart.

"I get told every day to be safe, and the only answer I can reply with is, 'I try,'" he said.

Huntsville Police sent officer Jeffery Franks to Carter's funeral, and now he's headed to mobile for Tuder's.

"One of the reasons we actually go to these funerals is to let the families know the department knows they're not alone in this," Franks said.

He said the support from agencies across the country is incredible to see.

"There were people from Dallas PD, NYPD, Boston PD. They come from all around the country to show their respect," he said.

Moseley said with the recent violence against police, it serves as a grave reminder to always stay aware.

"We have to stay vigilant and our number one goal is to go home to our families at the end of the night," he said.