Huntsville police are looking for a suspect involved in an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Universtity Dr. and Enterprise Way. Police say the vehicle left the scene of the accident before they arrived. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. This is an ongoing story and we will continue to update you with more details as we are updated.
The accident happened around 3 a.m.
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 9:03 AM
Related Content
- Huntsville Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run
- Police investigate early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
- Huntsville police investigating Saturday morning shooting death
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Huntsville Police investigating shooting
- Huntsville police want public's help in hit-and-run case
- Huntsville police say vehicle, possible driver located in hit-and-run investigation
- Huntsville police say injured hit-and-run victim is doing better, investigation continues
- Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase
- Huntsville Police officer involved in early morning accident
Scroll for more content...