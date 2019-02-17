Clear
Huntsville Police investigate shooting

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 11:25 AM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez, Sierra Phillips

Huntsville Police are currently investigating a shooting on Atkins Drive.

One victim is in the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital. Police are looking for an unknown suspect at this time. 

Police responded to the scene at around 10 Sunday morning. Hunsville Police, SWAT and the incident response team all responded to the call. Police have blocked Griffith Drive at Griffith Dr. and Medaris Rd. The scene is still very active at this time, so officers are asking people to stay away from the area. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene working to learn more information. We'll keep you updated both on air and online as we continue to learn more information.

