Huntsville Police investigate shooting

Huntsville Police are currently investigating a shooting on Atkins Drive.

One victim is in the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital. Police are looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Police responded to the scene at around 10 Sunday morning. Hunsville Police, SWAT and the incident response team all responded to the call. Police have blocked Griffith Drive at Griffith Dr. and Medaris Rd. The scene is still very active at this time, so officers are asking people to stay away from the area.

