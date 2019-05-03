Huntsville Police: Help us find man who assaulted girlfriend and dog that died

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man it says assaulted his girlfriend and her dog.

Police say Jonathan Tyler Knight, 29, has a warrant for felony domestic violence (strangulation) and another for cruelty to an animal.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said Knight was kicked out of Panoply on Saturday for being belligerent. The department says he then assaulted his girlfriend and her dog at another location.

The dog was treated for broken ribs and internal bleeding. It later died from the injuries.

Anyone who knows how police can locate Knight is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270.