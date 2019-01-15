Huntsville Police: Ex CEO of local tech firm charged with stealing millions

The former CEO of a Huntsville technology firm is facing a theft charge for stealing millions of dollars from the company, according to Huntsville Police.

Huntsville police arrested Steve Shickles, a former board member and CEO of Simple Helix, on Monday on a felony charge of theft of property. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Simple Helix, an IT management firm, filed a civil suit in Madison County Circuit Court on Jan. 9 alleging Steve Shickles took equipment, loans, personal property and mishandled millions in cash from the company over a period of several years. Some of the funds allegedly came through a Simple Helix PayPal account.

Steve Shickles "abruptly resigned" on Jan. 3, according to the suit.

The complaint was amended Monday to include Ronda Shickles.

The complaint accuses Steve Shickles of Intentional Conversion, Conspiracy to Commit the Intentional Tort of Conversion, Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, Breach of Contract, and Breach of Fiduciary Duties,

The complaint accuses Ronda Shickles of Intentional Conversion, Conspiracy to Commit the Intentional Tort of Conversion, and Conspiracy to Commit Fraud.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.