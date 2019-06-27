Huntsville Police Department warning businesses about scammer using its name

The Huntsville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scammer who is using HPD personnel information.

The past several weeks there have been at least a half-dozen instances where an individual is calling local businesses and indicating they are a Huntsville police employee to gain the caller’s trust, said Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman.

The name being used belongs to an actual department employee.

Johnson said the caller attempts to solicit funds by using official programs or affiliations like “shop with a cop” or the local Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and even sending an electronic copy of a Fraternal Order of Police letter to legitimize the call.

The caller asks for a contribution and continues dialogue to set up a meeting to receive that contribution. Johnson said the businesses that received these calls notified Huntsville police before following through.

He said the department has not learned of a business that has made an actual contribution.

Johnson said the department does not solicit for funds or make phone calls to collect fines or fees.

Anyone approached by the scammers is asked to call police at: North Precinct 256-427-7224, South 256-427-7226 or West 256-427-7225.