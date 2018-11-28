Huntsville Police Department prepares hundreds for active shooter situation

Hundreds of people in Huntsville are now prepared to handle an active shooter situation, because of a class taught by the Huntsville Police Department Tuesday night. They taught people to first avoid the shooter by running away. They then suggest denying the shooter access to killing you by barricading rooms youre in. Lastly, if you must, defend yourself by attacking.

Will Bryan took three pages of notes during the training for one reason, "You have to know what you're responsibilities are and you have to train for that, so that you won't become part of the bad situation," said Bryan.

This is his third class he's taken, "During my younger years I was one of those people that said 'if something happens I want to be in there and I want to help,'" said Bryan.

Through this training, and others, his mentality has changed, "My number one responsibility is to get home and get home to my family and I want to help people along the way. My job is not to be a hero," said Bryan.

If you can't run away, or barricade yourself safely in a room, and you end up defending yourself, maybe with your own gun, HPD said to loudly announce you're a good guy when they arrive and to listen to them.

"Officers should be giving clear direction when they come in; when they engage someone with a gun they're going to give clear direction to give you an opportunity to drop your weapon," said Sgt Tony Mcelyea with the Huntsville Police Department.

In the day and age we live in Bryan said everyone should participate in trainings like this, "just give yourselves those tools and equip yourself, so that should you every find yourself in there you at least have a little bit more that can help you get out safely," said Bryan.

If you missed the training HPD will have others, but you can also contact them to set up a free training for your work, or your place of worship.