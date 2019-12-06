Clear
Huntsville Police Department officer dies after being shot in line of duty

Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray

The Huntsville Police Department officer who was shot while taking part in a drug investigation has died, according to the department.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The name of the officer has not yet been released, though earlier Friday the department said he had served the community for almost 20 years.

Doctors at Huntsville Hospital worked for more than an hour to save the officers life, but his injuries were too great, the police department said.

Police were investigating information that a large quantity of drugs was being dropped off at a residence and say the officer was shot when the suspect saw him.

A suspect in the case is in custody.

The shooting occurred on Levert Street about 4:30 p.m.

