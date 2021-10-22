Huntsville Police Department nominated for Aftermath K9 Grant

The Huntsville Police Department has a chance to win a $5,000 grant to help improve their K9 unit.

HPD has the biggest K9 unit in North Alabama and the grant could provide an opportunity to help improve the department in big way.

"It’ll go towards training equipment. Things like that. We are always looking for training we are always looking for training opportunities training opportunities tend to cost money," said Sgt. Kevin Matthews of Huntsville Police Department.

Sgt. Matthews says they want their dogs always performing at 100% and this grant help provides them the opportunity to utilize better resources within the department.

Sgt. Matthews encourages everyone to get on social media and vote. Voting ends tomorrow.

You can visit their website to vote here.