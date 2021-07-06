Huntsville Police Department holding a back to school supply drive

Huntsville Police Department is helping to give students the tools they need for success.

The police department, in partnership with Huntsville City Schools, is running its yearly back-to-school supply drive until July 30.

The resource officer at Grissom High School, Scott Trew, said he often sees students without the supplies they need. Now that students are heading back to in-person learning, more supplies are needed for the day-to-day.

"So many kids come from so many different backgrounds and a lot of them don’t have access to simple things like pencils, markers, backpacks," said Trew. "It’s a way for the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville City Schools to take the stress off of not only the parents but the kids to have what they need."

School supplies can be brought to Huntsville Police Departments' three precincts or the public safety complex.