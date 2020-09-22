Huntsville Police Department, FBI open new firearms training facility

The Huntsville Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have opened a new firearms training facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning in Madison.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will have a 40-lane outdoor range, fitness center, 600-yard rifle range and a 7,500-square-foot tactical training building.

An FBI representative at the ceremony explained what this new facility could mean for the public’s safety.

"For years, thousands of agents will come here from the FBI, from state and local law enforcement, and they will hone their skills. They will advance their skills so they may go out in the streets when they are responding to your calls and they will be best prepared to protect themselves, their fellow officers, but also the citizenry of Alabama," said Associate Executive Assistant Director David Schlendorf.

The facility cost more than $10 million and was paid for by a joint FBI and Huntsville effort. All of the sites sit on and around a 40-acre property off Wall Triana Highway.