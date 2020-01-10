Huntsville Police: DUI driver hits City of Huntsville security car

A man was taken to the Madison County Jail shortly after midnight on Friday morning after Huntsville Police said he hit a City of Huntsville security car.
The wreck happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Holiday Drive.
Police at the scene said no one was injured in the wreck, which blocked the westbound lanes of Bob Wallace for about an hour.
Officers said that the man who was arrested was driving under the influence at the time of the wreck.
