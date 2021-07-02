Clear
Huntsville Police: D.U.I. Task Force will patrol hot spots during July 4th holiday weekend

There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 4:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is reminding drivers that its D.U.I. Task Force will be patrolling throughout the city during the holiday weekend.

If you are stopped by an officer, the department said you should be prepared to present your driver's license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration.

Remember to also wear your seat belt.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100. When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.

Some Hot Spot Locations: University Drive/Slaughter Road., Mastin Lake Road,/Lodge Road, Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive, Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike, Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard, Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard, Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane, Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road, Church Street/Pratt Avenue, Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street, Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive, University Drive/Old Monrovia Road, University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

