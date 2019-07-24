Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation to host Breakfast Fundraiser for Fallen Officers

A foundation in Huntsville that supports the families of fallen officers is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday.

The Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation tells WAAY 31 its memorial fund provides financial support to fallen officers' families. The memorial fund started as a way to honor fallen officers with a memorial in front of the Huntsville Public Safety Complex.

The wife of a fallen Huntsville officer explained how the memorial fund has helped her.

"It helps to memorialize my husband who gave his life to the line of duty, something that he absolutely loved, as all of our officers do. That gap year benefited my family and at the time, I wasn't working. We had kids at home, light bills to pay, mortgages to pay, and the fund helped to keep those things going, because trust me, that is the last thing you're thinking about," Leslie Freeman, the wife of a fallen officer, said.

The foundation invites the public to Saturday's breakfast fundraiser at the Supper Heroes Restaurant on Winchester Road from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.