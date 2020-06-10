Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council to prepare report in response to handling of protests

Following the protests over George Floyd's death in Huntsville last week, the Huntsville City Council is preparing to request a review of both the protests and the planning leading up to them.

The group which will create the report is the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council. The group was formed back in 2010.

"Well, we've been really fortunate to have a real proactive police department. So there's been more of them coming to us for advice, than us saying you need to do this," said David Little, a founding member of the council.

The council is made up of 10 members at the most. Those individuals are nominated by a combination the mayor, the city council and the police chief. The mayor gets to nominate two members, the chief gets three and each of the five council members gets one a piece.

Two of the biggest areas where they've advocated change were for body cameras and tasers.

"They were not used until about three years ago. And body-worn cameras. The big concern with that was privacy, but also the expense and how do they store all the data," Little said.

After the protests last week, Little said Huntsville Police also want to evaluate and determine if there are ways they can improve on how they responded.

"They are always looking to improve. They are continually training. If they need to modify a policy, you know, maybe something happened and they discovered that a police officer acted within policy, but they say, you know what, we may need to change something. They're always doing that. We talked about that very thing in there, that the police department is always wanting to improve," Little said.

As for the national conversation, Little said so fare the council has not received any local calls to reallocate funds from police to other city services.

"Huntsville needs a lot more cops. We're growing. We don't have enough. But we have a good city and we're fortunate and our police department does a great job. So if somebody brings that before us, we'll be glad to sit down and listen, I can tell you that," Little said.

The council will be called on to review the events leading up to and during the event. To do that, they will conduct a series of interviews and review footage, both from police and protesters.

They will then submit a report of recommendations by mid-August to the Huntsville City Council.