Clear

Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council to prepare report in response to handling of protests

The request will be formally made during Thursday's city council meeting.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:52 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Following the protests over George Floyd's death in Huntsville last week, the Huntsville City Council is preparing to request a review of both the protests and the planning leading up to them.

The group which will create the report is the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council. The group was formed back in 2010. 

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council at a previous meeting. The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council at a previous meeting.

"Well, we've been really fortunate to have a real proactive police department. So there's been more of them coming to us for advice, than us saying you need to do this," said David Little, a founding member of the council.

The council is made up of 10 members at the most. Those individuals are nominated by a combination the mayor, the city council and the police chief. The mayor gets to nominate two members, the chief gets three and each of the five council members gets one a piece.

Two of the biggest areas where they've advocated change were for body cameras and tasers.

"They were not used until about three years ago. And body-worn cameras. The big concern with that was privacy, but also the expense and how do they store all the data," Little said.

After the protests last week, Little said Huntsville Police also want to evaluate and determine if there are ways they can improve on how they responded.

"They are always looking to improve. They are continually training. If they need to modify a policy, you know, maybe something happened and they discovered that a police officer acted within policy, but they say, you know what, we may need to change something. They're always doing that. We talked about that very thing in there, that the police department is always wanting to improve," Little said.

As for the national conversation, Little said so fare the council has not received any local calls to reallocate funds from police to other city services.

"Huntsville needs a lot more cops. We're growing. We don't have enough. But we have a good city and we're fortunate and our police department does a great job. So if somebody brings that before us, we'll be glad to sit down and listen, I can tell you that," Little said.

The council will be called on to review the events leading up to and during the event. To do that, they will conduct a series of interviews and review footage, both from police and protesters. 

They will then submit a report of recommendations by mid-August to the Huntsville City Council.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21626

Reported Deaths: 739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events