Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council hears public comment on protests

More than two dozen people gave police in Huntsville mixed reviews over how the department handled protests after the death of George Floyd.

They came before the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council in the City Council Chambers Friday afternoon.

"The citizens of this city are grateful to the HPD not just for ensuring that protest did not descend into chaos but we are grateful they did it in a way that still honored our first amendment rights to peacefully assemble," said Cindy Seeley, Huntsville resident.

Others, spoke about holding the police department accountable for its actions.

"By sharing my personal experience, i sincerely hope each of you will feel compelled to use your position as a member of this council to hold the Huntsville Police Department responsible for their atrocious and violent behavior towards Huntsville's peaceful citizens," said Jessica Johnson, who attended protest.

Friday, the council did not respond to any of the public comments. They were just there to listen.

"I live a few blocks from downtown, the downtown square. I can speak for my family as well as many of my neighbors and downtown business owners that we are very grateful for the police presence and dedication of our law enforcement professionals especially on the nights of June 1st and June 3rd," said Cara Greco, Huntsville resident.

"You have a police department that shoots a rubber bullet halfway through a teenager's leg and says there were no injuries. You have a police department that boxes in a group of protesters in a park, most of whom were trying to leave, including myself. Shoots tear gas in the middle of the crowd and expects people who can't see and can't walk straight to find their way out of downtown," said Emily Heflin, attended protest.

