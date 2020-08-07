Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council creates website, schedules meetings for public input

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council has created a website to collect information from the community about police policies and procedures in relation to protests in late May and early June.

You can visit the website at huntsvillepolicereview.com. A news release from the City of Huntsville says it “will allow citizens to upload cell phone and other video footage from the protest events that occurred in Huntsville from May 30, 2020 to June 5, 2020.“

The council will also listen to public testimony at Huntsville City Hall on the following dates:

August 12, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

August 28, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

You can pre-register to speak here.

The council said in Friday’s release that it’s working to secure an additional date in September for organizations and interest groups to give presentations.