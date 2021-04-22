Huntsville Police Advisory Council discusses review of June protests

During Thursday's city council meeting, the long awaited report from the Huntsville Police Advisory Council was presented to council members and the public for the first time.

The advisory council was called upon by the city council last June to review the events that happened during protests of last year. In one of those protests, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, an action they have since stood by.

A need for training and communication with the police department were the two big key takeaways shared from the report. The lack of both of these is what the advisory council believes ultimately caused the chaos that occurred on June 3.

"Had there been some clear direction and some clear understanding about the events, maybe some of the activities that occurred, definitely on June 3 would not have happened," Liz Huntley, an attorney who presented the report, said.

Huntley was brought in by the advisory council to review the June protests. She spoke on their behalf during the city council meeting. During the presentation, at least three of the recommendations focused on more training in the police department. She said body camera footage reviewed showed an obvious lack of it.

"There were actually HPD officers on their body cameras that said we weren't trained for this, that acknowledged they weren't trained to handle that particular type of situation," she said.

Other recommendations included resolutions to fix what the advisory council says was a lack of communication between agencies, organizers and protesters.

"There needs to be consistency on how everyone plans to execute on the job of taking care of the public on that day," Huntley said.

This was highlighted as Huntley went over how different agencies had different dispersal methods, which resulted in the biggest issue they heard from the citizens, the use of rubber bullets. The evidence regarding the claim was murky, but the council ultimately concluded the Madison County Sheriff's Office, which chose not to cooperate in the council's review, deployed bullets on protesters.

Though Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said his department did not use rubber bullets as a disbursement method, body camera footage from a former officer revealed someone from Huntsville police did.

"It's clear that it's not Chief McMurray's position to use rubber bullets, but what may be unclear and what's our recommendation is that this certainly has created a question about internal control. It's created a question about knowledge of inventory and oversight," Huntley said.

The entire 248-page report is online for the public to review. The Huntsville City Council has a meeting for Apr. 28 to have a broader discussion on the report, and decide how they'll implement some of the recommendations.