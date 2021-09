Huntsville Police say 24-year-old Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert was charged with arson and booked into the Madison County Jail shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Hubbert is expected to face more charges, police say.

Jail records show his bond is set at $60,000.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

