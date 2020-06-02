Huntsville Police & Madison Co. Sheriff's Office discuss Monday's protest

Tuesday afternoon, Mark McMurray, the Huntsville Police Chief, said there’s a team of special operations officers who help keep protesters safe year round.

"If you give us 72 hours, then we will provide you with a safe area through use of our police officers to design you a proper distance protest area," he said.

McMurray explained officers helped protect and assist protesters in downtown Huntsville while they marched through the streets and chanted for more than 3 hours on Monday. A similar scene is expected Wednesday afternoon.

"After 3 hours the last prayer and amen was said, and the crowd was dismissed. It should have been over with at that point, but as you know that's not what happened," he said.

McMurray told WAAY 31 he called in off-duty officers and brought others in early because more than 150 protesters refused to leave. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office brought another 50 deputies.

"When you let them occupy that space and let sunset go down on them, you'll see escalation go up. You'll let fires start. You have all seen it. We put them to bed 90 minutes after the reservation time," he said.

Although people have the right to peacefully protest, it was no longer a safe situation, according to McMurray. Law enforcement said it could not dedicate any more time to the protest after 4 and a half hours.

"They broke the police line. They come up. They get confrontational. They get 1 on 1 with the police. And we went 90 minutes with that okay? We asked them for 90 minutes to disband," McMurray added.

Officers started using tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke to try to disband the crowd before anyone got hurt.

"They were in violation of a lawful order that both sheriff and the chief gave to disband. At that point, they were in unlawful assembly and were blocking the roadway. That's called disorderly conduct, inciting a riot. There were multiple charges we could have put on more than 100 people," he said.

Huntsville police said while officers were trying to disband the crowd, some protesters went into the park and set a trash can on fire. He said officers did not leave the area until the felt the area was safe.

Sheriff Kevin Tuner said he thinks all the law enforcement involved did a great job keeping everyone safe.

"When you have that many officers engaging in a crowd that has that much tension and you don't have any type of physical altercation. My guys, I'll give them an A all day long. His guys {Huntsville Police} were nothing but professional the entire day," he said.

Both agencies said they don't plan to do anything different tomorrow and hope the people in our community continue to peacefully protest.