City forced to release bodycam video of Army veteran shot by Huntsville Police

After being ordered by a federal judge, Huntsville Police released previously unseen body camera video from the day Crystal Ragland was shot.

The officer-involved shooting occured May 30, 2019, and resulted in a lawsuit against the city of Huntsville and responding officers.

Raw video of body-cam footage released in the shooting of Crystal Ragland resulting in her death. Raw video of body-cam footage released in the shooting of Crystal Ragland resulting in her death.

The video released Friday shows two officers responding to Stadium Apartments on Westheimer Drive after a manager of the complex called 911 with concerns about Ragland, an Army veteran.

The manager tells officers on-scene that Ragland was reportedly pointing a weapon at other residents before officers arrived. Officers were told by this manager that Ragland suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was "not stable."

Two body-worn camera recordings were released by HPD Friday. The first video shown belongs to the body camera of Officer Jonathan Henderson. The second video shown belongs to the body camera of Officer Brett A. Collum.

Henderson speaks with the apartment manager beginning at 8:40 a.m. He is later joined on the scene by Collum.

The two officers approach Ragland's apartment building at 8:42 a.m. Henderson knocks on the door to the apartment and identifies himself and his partner as police officers. Meanwhile, Collum moves near another entrance to Ragland's apartment.

Ragland leaves the apartment through the door closest to Collum. One of the officers orders Ragland to put her hands up. Ragland can be heard on the recording, saying, "Shoot my (expletive) (expletive)."

She then reaches for her waist area. In the presentation from HPD, they offer a slow-motion, zoomed-in view, in which the handle of what appears to be a firearm is visible. It is later confirmed to be a "realistic replica" of a .45-caliber handgun.

Ten shots fired by police can be clearly heard. Ragland falls to the ground, bleeding. In accordance with HPD policy, officers approach and handcuff Ragland after ordering her to keep her hands away from the "gun."

At this point, you can see Ragland moving on the ground. According to HPD, she was still breathing at this point. Officers request a medical kit and unit. Ragland is transported to a local hospital, where she died the next day.

Following this officer-involved shooting, the Madison County District Attorney's Office launched a review of the incident and found that officers acted reasonably because a "reasonable officer would believe Ragland could show harm."

Huntsville Police also reviewed the incident internally and found officers did not violate any department policy.

The Ragland family later filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city. A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit, but the family is appealing that decision. An attorney for the family told WAAY 31 that the city has "created a culture where police officers can use excessive force."

In response to the video being released after a judge ordered the city to do so, attorneys for the Ragland family ask for continued prayers.

"Mental health is a major issue in terms of police interaction," family attorney Martin Weinberg said. "We just hope there are some changes so something like this does not happen again."

Ragland's sister, Brandi Robinson, requested the court make the video public. Because of the sensitive nature of the video, HPD said the footage would not be released without a court order.

According to Weinberg, the city's legal team fought the release of the video in the courts.