Suspect, victim banned from Huntsville nightclub following shooting

The man shot outside a nightclub in Huntsville early this morning is now expected to be okay. The shooting happened at Club 47 on Jordan Lane near Sparkman Drive just before the club closed Thursday.

WAAY 31 talked to the owner of the club who showed us the surveillance video of the shooting that happened right in the parking lot.

He said he's frustrated about what happened at closing time. In the video, it showed the shooter and suspect walking out of the club talking just minutes before one retrieved a gun and shot the other twice.

Police said since the two know each other the victim won't cooperate and charges will not be filed.

Dallas Bouier said he went to Club 47 as recently as a few weeks ago..

"They have good entertainment, great food, I like the club," Bouier said.

He said this shooting doesn't make him worry about eventually going back.

"It happens everywhere. I don't think you can just pinpoint a place," he said.

Huntsville Police have responded to the nightclub 180 times since January 1, 2018. Police said the calls have been for a variety of crimes including theft, harassment, trespassing and assault.

We asked the owner of Club 47 about the 180 times police have responded to the business. He said any time a fight breaks out or anything illegal happens he calls police and has a report made.

The owner said there was a concert at the club Wednesday night and he had 14 security guards working and a metal detector at each of the club's six doors.

Bouier said hearing about last night's shooting won't stop him from coming back.

"I'll come back. I've had good experiences. I've never had no bad experience here," he said.

Police said the victim told investigators he knows who shot him, but won't press charges.

The owner at the club said since the victim isn't cooperating with police neither him nor the suspect will be allowed back in the business.

He told WAAY 31 they will be trespassed if they come back.