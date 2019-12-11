Huntsville Police receive mourning bands for badges to honor Billy Clardy III

The death of STAC agent Billy Clardy III in the line of duty touches more than just Huntsville and North Alabama.

An organization thousand of miles away learned of Clardy's death and offered police officers a way to honor him.

Huntsville Police say a non-profit organization in California, called HonorBands, learned about the death of Officer Clardy and wanted to do what it could to help. They donated 500 bands that read "STAC-12" and went over badges.

"Draping the badge is something officers in law enforcement do across the country do to memorialize and remember their fallen comrade, fallen officer," Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson, said.

Officers in the Huntsville Police Department are doing just that to remember Officer Clardy, who was shot and killed while investigating a drug case last Friday. "Draping the badge" is when officers put a mourning band around their badge.

"When this retired law enforcement officer out in California reached out to us and asked what we wanted to place on the badge, that's what we chose to do," Johnson said.

STAC-12 was put on the bands because STAC, is the drug enforcement group Officer Clardy was in and 12 was his number on the radio. The massive donation made it's way almost across the entire country, within hours.

"We threw a random number out, 500, to make sure it covered all our personnel to make sure it covers our STAC unit and she said, 'done,' we got them in less than 36 hours," Johnson said.

Officers aren't the only people getting the special bands, the Clardy family also received them as they remember a man being called a hero in the community.

Johnson says it's things like this that help everyone heal. Officers will be wearing the special band over their badges all week long.