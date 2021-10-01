Clear

Huntsville PD seeking information on murder suspect

Deonte Shavon Shelton

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 256-722-7100.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 6:15 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Huntsville Police are asking the public's help in finding a murder suspect connected to Thursday's fatal shooting on Newson Road.

Deonte Shavon Shelton, 27, is suspected of shooting and killing 54-year-old Tyron Williams after an argument between the two at an apartment complex in the 4000 block. Huntsville Police Department said Friday that investigators believe the incident is drug-related and both individuals were living at the complex.

Late Thursday afternoon, investigators searched an apartment where they say Shelton is known to live with 22-year-old Teonna Breonshea Ray. Ray was arrested on one count each of possession of marijuana, drug trafficking (opium) and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

Ray was released on $23,800 around midnight Friday. 

Anyone with information about Shelton's whereabouts or Williams' murder is encouraged to contact HPD investigators at 256-722-7100.

