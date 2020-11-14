Huntsville PD investigating armed robbery

Huntsville police are searching for a man who held up the Metro by T-Mobile off of Meridian Street at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Police said the suspect, a Black man wearing a mask, left the store on foot.

The department confirmed that it was an armed robbery and said no one is currently in custody.

Workers said the man pointed a gun at them and took an undisclosed amount of money and one device from the store, telling them he would shoot them if they sounded the alarm, but said they could call the police after he left.

Updates will be provided as they become available.