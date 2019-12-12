Clear
Huntsville Optimist Club awards STEM grants to local schools

17 schools were awarded up to $1,000 for their STEM programs.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

17 schools across Huntsville and Madison county now have funding for their STEM programs.

The Optimist Club of Huntsville awarded 19 programs within the 17 schools a maximum of $1,000. In total the club gave out almost $16,000.

We talked to students from Huntsville Christian School about how they'll use the money they received. They told us the money will help them buy the parts they need to build their robots.

"It's really great because we get to show our sponsors and we get to show what we get. We always put them like on our robot and on our shirts and at our booth whenever we go to competitions," said student Maddox Ralph.

The optimist club has been awarding this grant for the last four years. They have given out nearly $50,000.

