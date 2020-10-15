Huntsville, Nashville the first to test Google Fiber's new 2 Gigabit internet service

The Rocket and Music cities were chosen out of a small cluster of cities that will have access to a new, faster internet service.

Google announced in a blog post that it will be testing out its new 2 Gigabit internet service starting this month in both Huntsville and Nashville.

"This year has made this need for more speed and bandwidth especially acute, as many of us are now living our entire lives — from work to school to play — within our homes, creating unprecedented demand for internet capacity," said Amalia O’Sullivan, Director of Product Management, in the post.

Huntsville was one of only 12 locations around the country that has been able to access to Google Fiber so far.

The service will cost $100 per month, compared to the $70 per month of the 1 Gig internet.

"Game changers, super users, and families who need more from their internet can join the Google Fiber Trusted Tester program to be among the first to put the extra speed to use. Our testers help us make sure we’re launching the best products and services possible for our customers, and we appreciate their help!" O'Sullivan said.

To see if your address is eligable for the upgraded service, click here.