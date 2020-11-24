Huntsville Museum of Art to celebrate Frida Kahlo in upcoming exhibition

The Huntsville Museum of Art is bringing Frida Kahlo to Huntsville in a highly anticipated exhibition.

“Frida Kahlo—she’s such an icon and she’s so popular and we know something like this is going to be really popular and people are really going to want to come out and see a show like this,” said Danny Owen, Director of Communications for the Huntsville Museum of Art.

“The World of Frida” will feature 100 works of art by around 85 artists from all over the world, serving as a tribute to the Mexican painter. The exhibition opens Dec. 13 and runs through Feb. 28.

“It’s going to celebrate her style, her feminism, her politics, her art style and Mexico in general,” Owen said.

The exhibition will feature a range of different types of art and artists, including paintings, watercolors, textiles, mixed media and more.

“Frida has this international appeal, and this is sort of an international type of show, so it’s going to be something for everybody,” Owen said.

Owen says “The World of Frida” has already garnered support among the community like he’s never seen before.

“We knew it was going to build some hype and people were going to be excited, but it’s already exceeding my expectations. We know the community is already really fired up about this and it’s going to be a great show for the holidays if people want to get out and be in a safe environment,” Owen said.

Owen encourages people to take advantage of the admission discount on Thursday nights during extra hours, when admission is $5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the Huntsville Museum of Art hours, visit their website.