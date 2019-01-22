Huntsville Museum of Art offering free admission to furloughed workers

It's Day 32 of the partial government shutdown and organizations nationwide are working to assist thousands of furloughed workers not receiving pay right now. In an effort to help, the Huntsville Museum of Art announced Tuesday that it is offering free museum admission to affected federal employees.

“We know many of our community members are dealing with hardships stemming from the government shutdown and we want to offer those people a relaxing and calm activity,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour in a statement released Tuesday.

Furloughed federal workers can visit the museum Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To receive free admission, driver’s license, proof of employment with the federal government and proof of furlough status must be shown to museum Guest Services personnel.

According to the museum, the free admission will be valid for the remainder of the furlough. It is not valid on weekends, during "$5 After 5p Thursdays" and during museum events.