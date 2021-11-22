Huntsville Museum of Art, PNC Bank to offer free admission Sunday for final day of 9/11 exhibit

The Huntsville Museum of Art and PNC Bank will offer free admission to all guests Sunday, the final day of the PNC-sponsored exhibit, “9/11 and Beyond: Photographs from the Associated Press.”

The Community Free Day event will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. Nick Willis, PNC regional president of North and Central Alabama, said the bank is honored to continue supporting arts in the Alabama by making the exhibition available to everyone.

“By offering an opportunity for remembrance to the community, we hope to bring about healing and connection through the arts,” Willis said.

The exhibit first opened at the Huntsville museum on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. It features 50 photographs detailing the construction, destruction and rebirth of the center, including the iconic “Falling Man” photo taken by Richard Drew.

There will be tours of the exhibit at 2 and 4 p.m., also free of charge. The same tours are available with paid admission at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

