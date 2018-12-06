Huntsville Mayor releases final plans for Cecil Ashburn Dr. Improvement Project

On Thursday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the final plans for the Cecil Ashburn Drive Improvement Project.

The heavily traveled road will soon be closed for a 3.4 mile road widening and safety improvement project. Battle gave a clearer timeline of the future of this road and when drivers will have to find another option. This is part of the city's priority project called "Restore Our Roads."

Construction of Cecil Ashburn Drive is set to begin on January 7, and two lanes of traffic should reopen within ten months. Other work is expected to be completed within six to eight months, and all four lanes should be open by May 2020. This shortened timeframe of 18 months reduces the overall cost of the project to $17.9 million.

Battle discussed future plans surrounding ride-sharing, public safety and alternate routes for people to take while the road is closed. Since the road first opened, officials say there have been 800 accidents and 11 fatalities reported.

The heavily traveled road is currently two lanes and connects Hampton Cove with Jones Valley. Some alternate routes to take during the closure are Governors Drive via U.S. Highway 431, U.S. Highway 72 via Eastern Bypass/Rock Cut Road and Memorial Parkway via Hobbs Island Road.