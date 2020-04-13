Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville mayor, business discuss re-opening city after coronavirus stay-at-home order

The city said it's working to figure out how the city will re-open.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:35 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The stay-at-home-order put in place by the state is supposed to end at the end of this month, and since we're about half-way there WAAY 31 wanted to know what it will look like when the state and city of Huntsville reopens.

Mayor Tommy Battle said at City Hall the city is looking into how it will re-open after the stay at home order is over if it's not extended. One local business said they want everyone to be healthy, but extending the order could be the end for their business.

A month after first talking to the owners of Sportpage, WAAY 31 got an update Monday with co-owner, Brian O’Beirne.

"If we have to keep going the way we are going now there is no way we would make it past June," said O'Beirne.

It was forced to shut down last month when restaurants and bars stopped letting customers inside.

“It’s been completely, I’m speechless. I don’t know. I haven’t even heard from some of my employees," he said.

WAAY 31 asked Mayor Tommy Battle what a re-opening of the City would look like if it does happen on May 1st and he said they're trying to figure that out.

"We’re looking at tomorrow and tomorrow’s picture of when you open up. It will be our job to define who owns up and how quickly," Battle said.

The Mayor said all businesses might not be able to open at once and the city will have to determine how to enforce social distancing guidelines when it re-opens.

"As we open, we open in waves, so we do not overwhelm the system and not spread the COVID-19 virus,” Battle said.

Battle said the Huntsville Police department will play a huge role in making sure everything is opened properly.

"Our community resource officers will be working double time to make sure we open these places and open them properly with the right sanitation and separation and everything else," he said.

In the meantime, O'Beirne’s just hoping they can re-open sooner rather than later.

"If all the things I thought we would go out of business for, when times got tight, business got slow, a repair, or something would go out, but I never ever thought this would be what got us to the edge," he said.

The Sportspage said they are doing some to-go food orders but those orders can't pay the bills. The owners applied for a small business loan nearly 2 weeks ago and are still waiting to hear back

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events