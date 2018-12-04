Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2018 State of the City Address Full Story
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2018 State of the City Address

Battle is presenting the address at a luncheon sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is delivering his 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon in the Von Braun Center North Hall that is sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber.

Battle is discussing the city's economic future, workforce, urban development, innovation hubs, 5G technology and quality of life.

