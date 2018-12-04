Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2018 State of the City Address

On Tuesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is delivering his 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon in the Von Braun Center North Hall that is sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber.
Battle is discussing the city's economic future, workforce, urban development, innovation hubs, 5G technology and quality of life.
