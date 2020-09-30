Huntsville Mayor, Hospital CEO discuss Gov. Ivey extending mask order

Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended her Safer at Home Order and kept the statewide masking mandate in effect for another five weeks.

WAAY 31 spoke with officials in Madison County shortly after that announcement about the mandate and when they think we could see it lifted.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, and Mayor Tommy Battle both said they don't want to see the masking mandate go away anytime soon.

Both men talked about how wearing a mask and social distancing are two of the only means we have to stop the virus from spreading..

Battle said although masks are uncomfortable, if they keep people safe and stop people from dying, we should wear them.

Spillers did say he's been a big proponent of masks since the beginning of the pandemic, and a vaccine is the only thing he thinks that could end wearing a mask while out and about.

"Until there is an effective vaccine and most people have access to it, probably only one of the effective tools we have in our toolkit is a mask," Spillers said.

"Staying safe is the thing that we're looking for, that's the ultimate goal. Keeping our citizens safe. I agree with Mr. Spillers., I think that we are probably in it for the long haul," Battle added.

The new safer at home order was extended until Nov. 8.

Kids in schools and well as people in public will be required to wear a mask through that date unless Governor Ivey extends to the order again.