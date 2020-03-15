Huntsville, Madison to host press conference about coronavirus response

On Monday, the city of Huntsville and city of Madison will hold a press conference discussing the plans in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Both mayors will be in attendence. The press conference will be aired both on-air and online.

Full Press Release:

Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, and local health care and public safety partners will hold a news conference on Monday, March 16, at noon to update the public on the COVID-19 response.

The Mayors and Madison County Commissioner Dale Strong have been regular communication with EMA, hospitals, HEMSI, ADPH, Redstone Arsenal and state partners on timely and coordinated action items to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We recognize this is serious, and we are practicing all precautions while ensuring essential government services and protections remain in tact,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.

“The City of Huntsville is still collecting garbage and our police and fire units remain on duty. With our partners, we continue to monitor and address the needs of the community.

“Tomorrow, Mayor Finley and I will ask our City Councils to enact what is commonly called a State of Emergency. This will give us tools to quickly respond with personnel and resources to any issues that may arise out of COVID-19.”

Mayor Battle reminds the community to “sanitize and separate” and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Keep up to date on the HuntsvilleAL.gov/COVID19 webpage.

The news conference will be held in the Engineering Conference Room of the City of Huntsville’s Public Services Building, 320 Fountain Circle. It will be streamed live on the City of Huntsville’ Facebook page facebook.com/HuntsvilleCity.