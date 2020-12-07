Huntsville-Madison County Public Library hosting virtual bilingual storytime

While families are staying at home due to coronavirus, Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is providing bilingual storytimes online to keep children engaged.

Nazaret Lara, Youth Services Clerk at the Downtown Huntsville Library, offers bilingual storytime with stories in English and Spanish online. She says these storytimes are an important resource for the community.

"Especially now, families need entertainment for their children and things like that, so it's a form of entertainment for the children and we are very happy to be able to offer this service to the community," Lara said.

Bilingual storytime went virtual earlier this year when the pandemic began and is now being offered once a month. Storytimes are also offered in other languages in addition to Spanish.

"We strive to provide programs and services that meet the needs of the entire community and that's why we can do something that helps more people in our community," Lara said.

Lara says the community will soon have more resources with the opening of the North Huntsville Public Library in 2021.

"It is going to have new technology, spacious meeting rooms, a business center. It’s going to have a place where training is offered for those who are looking for work, like completing your resume, tips for interviews, things like that. It’s going to have Microsoft classes. They're also going to see separate places for programs for kids and teens," Lara said.

She expects the new library will open to the public at the beginning of February. It will also feature an outdoor recreation park for children.

To view bilingual storytime online, visit Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s YouTube channel.