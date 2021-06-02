Huntsville-Madison County NAACP appalled by officers use of force in Sunday night's arrest

The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP is appalled by the amount of force Huntsville police officers used to make an arrest Sunday night.

That arrest was caught on camera. It shows a police officer stomping on the legs of a man who officers were trying to get in custody.

The local NAACP met with one Huntsville City Councilman over their concerns about the officer's actions in the video.

The president of the Huntsville-Madison County NAACP is questioning if city leaders are actually concerned about the officers' actions.

“Are city leaders listening? Are they aware? We had one elected official come to us and talk to us about this, but did we not elect five council members and a mayor? Are they not, you know, concerned that this is repeated?" said Yolanda Caudle.

The NAACP will be taking part in Thursday night's rally for the anniversary of the June 3rd protest, and to bring more attention to Sunday night's arrest.