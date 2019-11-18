Huntsville-Madison County NAACP: Town hall meeting wasn't supposed to be about Dana Fletcher's death

The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP says its town hall meeting two weeks ago was never supposed to be about Dana Fletcher's death. The local NAACP chapter met on Monday night, where President Jerry Brunet shared an explanation for why things escalated.

Burnet says the Nov. 4 Town Hall meeting at the Richard Showers Center in North Huntsville was supposed to be a discussion about police use of deadly force, policies, and procedures. But, Dana Fletcher's death after being shot by Madison Police 8 days earlier, became the focus.

"We had a town hall meeting to talk about the police use of deadly force and the investigation that follows it," Burnet explained to community members.

He says the town hall meeting is something they try to have every year. Burnet says he expected 100 people to show up, but he says about 600 did. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and District Attorney Rob Broussard spent more than an hour answering questions about the Fletcher case. (You can watch the meeting here)

At many points in the night, the town hall was threatened to get shut down after community members got angry. Some NAACP members said this is a learning experience.

"When things don't come, pan out the way we hoped for, like the town hall meeting, we should take accountability like yes this is what happened," one NAACP member said.

Burnet says outside groups accused the NAACP of not helping the Fletcher's. He explained the NAACP gets involved if a complaint was filed by the family to them. He says one never was.

The local NAACP chapter is open to keeping the conversation going and giving another town hall meeting a chance.

"We may have a roundtable discussion in the near future to determine which is the best way forward," Burnet said.

Right now there is no timeline of when that roundtable would be.