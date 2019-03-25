Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency switching alert system

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency is moving to the CivicReady platform to send emergency alerts and notifications.
Text Join EMA to 30890 or click HERE to sign up. The agency has been using the platform, Nixle, to send emergency alerts, but will discontinue its use. If you wish to continue receiving alerts, you must sign up for the Civic Ready platform.
