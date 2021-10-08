Huntsville-Madison County EMA unveils new website

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency has introduced a new website for those seeking emergency preparedness resources and information.

The new site comes ahead of the November/December severe weather season in North Alabama, as well as the 32nd anniversary of an EF-4 tornado that killed 21 people in the Jones Valley area. Subjects on the site include Covid-19 protocols for community storm shelters, where to find shelters, how to make a disaster preparedness plan and more.

“Each part of our new site was designed with users in mind and will hopefully allow our residents to quickly find what they’re looking for,” HMCEMA Director Jeff Birdwell said. “Being prepared can make a world of difference in how a family weathers a storm, and this site has plenty of resources to help you stay ahead of the next disaster or emergency.”

Residents can use the new site to sign up for free emergency alerts from the City of Huntsville and Alabama Saf-T-Net, a weather alert system. Huntsville notifications may be sent via text, email or phone call for road closures, fires, weather and other emergency notifications.

Click here to check out the new website.