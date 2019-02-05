Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce board elects new chair

Kim Lewis, the new chair of the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce, is the CEO of Project XYZ, and in her new role, she will help oversee where the chamber of commerce spends its money.

Lewis said she wants to see the chamber continue to help build a workforce that can support the variety of businesses coming to town. She said she wants to do that by educating the community on what career options there are in the area because there's no shortage of opportunity.

"It's not just the Facebooks. It's not just the big Mazda-Toyota that are going to be looking for people. It's every area here in our community where the workforce is an issue, and we just need to make sure people realize all of those opportunities that are out there," Lewis said.

According to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce, as of December 2018, unemployment in the Huntsville metro area is down to less than 3 percent.