Huntsville, Madison City School districts explain virtual learning platforms

All three public school districts in Madison County are doing online-only learning for the first nine weeks of their school years, and some of them are having technical glitches.

WAAY 31 asked the districts what exactly those programs do and how they impact your child’s education.

The State of Alabama purchased Schools PLP for all districts to use for virtual school this year.

"Schools PLP is like a curriculum platform. It's like a book with your curriculum in it," said Dr. Ed Nichols, Madison City Schools Superintendent.

Huntsville City Schools told us teachers in its district are using it as a resource to pull materials. Both districts have purchased Schoology, which is basically like a virtual classroom.

"Schoology is the learning management system that's where you go and view your modules. That's where you kind of walk through the education type, the presentation type, so to speak," said Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools spokesperson.

Williams explained Schoology allows teachers to embed resources like assignments and assessments from Schools PLP. Schoology also gives teachers the ability to upload their own videos and lessons, and it has a place for them to add the video conferencing software they want to use for their students.

Madison City Schools said because both Schools PLP and Schoology are new, they are giving their teachers options on how they want to run their virtual classroom.

"They had used Access Franchise and a couple of other possibilities. We had used them before and so we were comfortable with them and we didn't want to lose them. We wanted to make sure we kept them since Schools PLP and Schoology was unknown we wanted to hang onto them," Nichols added.