Huntsville, Madison County libraries open for first time in three months

Huntsville and Madison County libraries are opening for the first time in three months.

They will continue to offer curbside pick-up service. A representative told us they learned almost 90% of customers missed just browsing the shelves.

"Even after offering the e-books and people taking advantage of all the online services, we had people [that] still missed coming into the library, so we're excited to be able to reopen to everyone who wants to browse our shelves," said library representative, Melanie Thorton.

All locations, except for the Cavalry Hill one, opened on Monday. Library book fees will be delayed until July 6.

Downtown, Madison and Bailey Cove libraries will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monrovia, Murphy, Hazel Green, Triana and Showers will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Gurley and New Hope libraries will be open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m.