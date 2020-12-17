Huntsville Laser Eye Center offers new cataract corrective lens

A laser eye center in Huntsville has a new lens available for people who want to correct their cataracts and better their vision.

Doctors at Laser Eye Center in Huntsville are now able to offer their patients a new cataract corrective lens called the Vivity Lens.

It helps people see far and near in good lighting without contacts or glasses. It also helps with seeing in the dark.

Those advantages make it different from other cataract corrective lenses.

We spoke with one woman who says she was the first in Alabama to get the new lenses.

"It's been a game changer, a life changer, and I'm so amazed by it every day," said Terri Sue Crittenden.

"You're able to see distance well, you're able to see intermediate and near in good lighting better than with the standard intraocular lens, and there's less nighttime driving issues, less of those glary halos at night, so it's just a more comfortable lens," said Dr. Tracy Swartz, Laser Eye Center.

The doctor did say the Vivity Lens is not covered by insurance, but there are payment plans as an option.