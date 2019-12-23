Huntsville Jewish community celebrates second night of Hanukkah with car parade

Photo Gallery 3 Images
As the Jewish community around the globe lit the menorah on the second night of Hanukkah, the Huntsville Jewish community lit a different set of lights on Monday!
Car lights!
Take a look at these photos!
These are from the "car menorah parade" put on by the Chabbad of Huntsville.
People signed up to and took their cars, and the lights, to the streets to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
