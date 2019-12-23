Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville Jewish community celebrates second night of Hanukkah with car parade

As the Jewish community around the globe lit the menorah on the second night of Hanukkah, the Huntsville Jewish community lit a different set of lights on Monday!

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:12 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

Photo Gallery 3 Images

As the Jewish community around the globe lit the menorah on the second night of Hanukkah, the Huntsville Jewish community lit a different set of lights on Monday!

Car lights!

Take a look at these photos!

These are from the "car menorah parade" put on by the Chabbad of Huntsville.

People signed up to and took their cars, and the lights, to the streets to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

GO HERE to test your knowledge of the Hanukkah in our quiz

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events