Huntsville International Airport has been voted the #1 Small Airport in the U.S.
That’s according to the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. It was the only airport in Alabama to have a spot in the top 20.
An online public vote took place over four weeks and the announcement was made Friday.
“We are so grateful to our community for supporting HSV by voting,” said Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Huntsville International Airport.
Related Content
- Huntsville International Airport voted #1 Small Airport in the U.S.
- Frontier Airlines comes to Huntsville International Airport
- Huntsville International Airport plans for future expansion
- Wounded veterans receive warm welcome at Huntsville International Airport
- United adding more flights to Huntsville International Airport
- Help comes to Huntsville International Airport TSA workers
- Huntsville International Airport receives $10.4 million grant for improvement
- Huntsville International Airport holds full-scale emergency exercise
- Huntsville Airport to receive $29.1 million grant
- Huntsville Airport receives a $29.1 million grant
Scroll for more content...