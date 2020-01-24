Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville International Airport voted #1 Small Airport in the U.S.

The announcement was made Friday at Huntsville International Airport.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 11:09 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville International Airport has been voted the #1 Small Airport in the U.S.

That’s according to the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. It was the only airport in Alabama to have a spot in the top 20.

An online public vote took place over four weeks and the announcement was made Friday.

“We are so grateful to our community for supporting HSV by voting,” said Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Huntsville International Airport.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events