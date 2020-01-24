Huntsville International Airport voted #1 Small Airport in the U.S.

Huntsville International Airport has been voted the #1 Small Airport in the U.S.

That’s according to the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. It was the only airport in Alabama to have a spot in the top 20.

An online public vote took place over four weeks and the announcement was made Friday.

“We are so grateful to our community for supporting HSV by voting,” said Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Huntsville International Airport.