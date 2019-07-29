Huntsville International Airport receives $10.4 million grant for improvement

Some big changes are coming to Huntsville International Airport, just as the city sees a lot of growth. The airport is getting $10.4 million from the federal government as part of the Federal Aviation grant.

WAAY 31 is told the money will be used to update taxiway Echo.

To keep thousands of passengers coming and going from the airport, the facility needs to be updated. The multimillion-dollar grant will help do just that.

"What do we need to make this integrated airport system work, not just here in Huntsville, but everywhere, and they saw a need for improvement there on that taxiway," Jana Kuner with Huntsville International Airport said.

Kuner says the taxiway is currently in good condition, but the airport must be proactive in updating its property, especially when it comes to safety.

"Signage and lighting updates, they haven't been updated since 1993, so that's critical for the safety of the airport," Kuner said.

WAAY 31 is told this is part of the 20-year master plan for the airport and their growth project. Travelers say as the city continues to grow, the airport needs to keep up.

"We're growing as an area with a lot of new industries coming in. There's going to be a lot more business travel coming in, so that will make things a lot easier," Stephanie Novak said.

Construction on the taxiway will start in August and end in December. Kuner says the improvement project will not have an impact on airplane taxi time. The airport says they are also looking to add new flight destinations, but nothing is set in stone.